Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui given police cover

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been provided with police security in view of local inputs about likely threat perception, top police sources told The Hindu on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The stand-up comedian has not yet approached the police with any complaint about alleged security risk. Police sources said the security cover was given by them on the basis of local intelligence inputs. Police refused to connect it with any gang activities though.

Refuting reports about an alleged threat by a gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, a Mumbai Police official said the nature of the threat cannot be revealed at this juncture.

The stand-up comedian has previously been accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus through his shows. He has firmly denied the allegations.

The move assumes significance in the background of the recent events which have shaken Mumbai. NCP AP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office a few days ago.

Police are probing if the incident took place due to any personal or professional rivalry if there is any involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, or if there was any other motive behind it.

Police have already arrested three persons, but are on the lookout for the fourth accused who they believe will play a key role in unearthing the conspiracy. Questions have been raised about the law and order situation in the financial capital of the country after the shootout.

