Stampede scare near Mumbai Airport as thousands gather for limited job vacancies

Updated - July 17, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:39 pm IST - Mumbai

All the applicants were freshers and most of them had just passed Class 12

A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: X screengrab

A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said on July 17.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the situation was later brought under control, an official from Sahar police station said.

With their applications and documents in hand, the jobseekers assembled at gate no. 5 near the Sahar cargo complex after they came to know about the vacancy for the loader's post at the airport, he said.

As the situation got out of hand, the applicants were asked to submit their resumes, applications and other documents and then leave the spot.

Later, the airport authorities decided to call 200 applicants for interview, the official said.

All the applicants were freshers and most of them had just passed Class 12.

"No untoward incident was reported and the situation was later brought under control," the official said.

