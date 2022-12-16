Stampede deaths at Suvendu’s rally exposes fissures in West Bengal BJP

December 16, 2022 06:28 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - Kolkata

The death of three persons at an event organised by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has triggered a political controversy with not only the Trinamool Congress but also a section of the BJP leadership targeting their own party leader.

Three persons died and five others sustained injuries on Wednesday evening at a blanket distribution event organised by Mr. Adhikari at Asansol in Paschim Medinipur district.

Following the incident, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said such events involving charity were an “insult to humanity”. “There are many other ways to help the poor. I do not support these kinds of events,” he added.

The BJP leader also held the Leader of Opposition responsible for the event and said more preparation was needed before organising such an event.

Mr. Adhikari said it was an unfortunate incident, and pointed out that the arrangements made by the police were withdrawn after he left the venue.

Meanwhile, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has set up a committee to probe the stampede. Senior police officials said no police permission was taken for the event.

Govt. approaches SC

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking to lodge an FIR against Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the stampede but the Court refused to entertain the petition.

The State government was seeking a modification of a Calcutta High Court order that had stayed registration of FIRs against the Leader of Opposition. The Supreme Court had asked the State government to approach the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with its modification plea.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed the BJP leader for the deaths and added that he has been emboldened by protection by the Calcutta High Court.

“Who is responsible for three deaths in Suvendu’s [Suvendu Adhikari] programme? How does he dare to ignore police and hold a programme without permission? Why [does] Suvendu take the name of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha specifically? Why does he think himself to be beyond law? We must consider all questions,” Mr. Ghosh said.

