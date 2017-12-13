St Stanislaus school gets new hockey turf

St Stanislaus High School, Bandra, has produced many international hockey stars. And to take this legacy forward, it has now set up an FIH-approved Edelgrass hockey turf.

The school recently inaugurated the Father Donnely Astro Park at St. Stanislaus Sports Complex. Olympians Joaquim Carvalho, Marcellus Gomes and Viren Rasquinha, and technical expertise from Astro Sports Private Ltd, helped the school to set up the turf.

To mark the inauguration, the school organised an inter-school exhibition tournament for students from Bandra. Girls and boys from Duruelo Convent, St Joseph’s, Mount Mary Convent, St Stanislaus, St Andrew’sl, St Teresa’s and St Aloysius high schoosl played in under-14 games on four pitches simultaneously.

Father Frazer Mascarenhas from St Stanislaus said, “Our students have the same potential that the international players from the school displayed. They deserve the best international infrastructure.”

Exhibition matches

There were two other exhibition matches as well: an under-16 tie between Don Bosco High School (Matunga) and St. Stanislaus; and a match between teams of former India hockey stars, including Mr. Gomes, Dhanraj Pillay, Adrian D’Souza, Rahul Singh, Devindar Walmiki, Edgar Mascarenhas and Rajat Sharma. Mervyn Fernandes, Gurbax Singh Grewal and Vece Paes were also present.

Astro Sports representatives said the turf can also be used for football and cricket. In the second phase, a basketball court will be built at the school.