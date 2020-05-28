St. George Hospital nurse dies in freak lift accident

A 43-year-old nurse with St. George Hospital died in what seems to have been a freak accident on the hospital premises on Wednesday. According to the MRA Marg police, the deceased, identified as Geeta Waghela, was a resident of Mira Road and was on duty when the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m..
“Waghela was on her way from the ground floor to the second floor when she peeped out of a gap in the plywood of the lift and hit her head on an iron rod as a result. She was declared dead at the same hospital at 11.15 a.m.,” an officer with the MRA Marg police said.
The officer said a probe has been initiated to find out more about the maintenance of the lift and to explore legal grounds to register a case of causing death due to negligence.
“An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the incident,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism