St. George Hospital nurse dies in freak lift accident

A 43-year-old nurse with St. George Hospital died in what seems to have been a freak accident on the hospital premises on Wednesday. According to the MRA Marg police, the deceased, identified as Geeta Waghela, was a resident of Mira Road and was on duty when the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m..

“Waghela was on her way from the ground floor to the second floor when she peeped out of a gap in the plywood of the lift and hit her head on an iron rod as a result. She was declared dead at the same hospital at 11.15 a.m.,” an officer with the MRA Marg police said.

The officer said a probe has been initiated to find out more about the maintenance of the lift and to explore legal grounds to register a case of causing death due to negligence.

“An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the incident,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.