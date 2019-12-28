ST employee dies in lift accident

An employee with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Authority (MSRTC) died in an accident at the MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai Central on Friday. MSRTC has not yet revealed the cause of death or the circumstances under which the accident occurred, and has ordered an inquiry into the death.

“At 2.45 p.m., our employee, Ramanand Patkar, died in an elevator accident. He was rushed to Wockhardt Hospital, where he died while being treated. The circumstances around his death are not yet clear and we have received different accounts since the incident. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate his death,” said Vishnu Kakde, spokesperson, MSRTC.

Sources said Patkar, an electrician with MSRTC for nearly 25 years, was asked to repair the lift, which broke down on Friday. “The lift seems to have suddenly started, trapping him. After he was removed, he was first admitted to Nair Hospital and then to Wockhardt Hospital. However, there seems to be no eyewitness to the accident,” an MSRTC official said on condition of anonymity.

Sources at Wockhardt Hospital said he was declared ‘brought dead’, after which the body was sent to J.J. Hospital for a post-mortem.

The MSRTC headquarters were built in 1955, and have been under repair since 2018. MSRTC has not yet declared any compensation for the victim’s family.