SSS to protest on March 19 seeking waiver of power bills

MVA ally against government move to cut electricity connections of defaulters

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), an ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has decided to hit the streets on March 19 demanding a waiver of domestic electricity bills charged during the lockdown.

Power consumers had claimed that inflated bills were issued for the first three months after the lockdown was imposed in the State. Several demonstrations have been held against overcharging by the State Power Department.

Agitation today

Raju Shetti, SSS leader and two-time former MP from Hatkanangale, said supporters of his organisation would burn the effigies of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Power Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday to protest the government’s move to cut the power connections of defaulters.

Mr. Pawar during the budget session had said the connections would not be cut, but went on to reverse the decision. Mr. Raut, while announcing strict collection of dues from defaulters, said his department was facing debt of over ₹69,000 crore and he could not allow power firms to run into losses.

Mr. Shetti, who is believed to be among the 12 names recommended to the Maharashtra Governor to be nominated to the Legislative Council, said, “Is there any coordination between the ministers? One minister says the government will not force people to pay bills, while another says the State treasury has no money. What is going on? Why are people being left to suffer?”

Mr. Shetti said the lockdown snuffed out livelihoods, destroyed families and made many bankrupt. “We have been telling the government to waive electricity bills for those three months. But this government is not ready to listen. We have decided to launch a State-wide agitation to push for our demand,” he said.