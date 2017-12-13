SRA file missing, in-depth probe likely against ex-CEO

Nagpur: A file related to a redevelopment project in Juhu that has gone missing from the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) could land its former CEO Vishwas Patil in further trouble. The IAS officer is under the scanner for allegedly clearing 147 files and 12 new construction projects in the months preceding his retirement in June. Mr. Patil’s wife is allegedly a partner in the construction firm executing the Juhu project.

On Tuesday, State Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said in a written reply that the file of the Juhu redevelopment project has gone missing from the SRA office. A complaint was filed by the SRA in October.

Replying to questions on allegations against Mr. Patil of irregularities in 33 of the 147 files cleared by him between April 1 and June 30, Mr. Mehta said an interim report by an SRA inquiry committee has said a more in-depth inquiry is needed. “This list of 33 projects also include the one at MP Mill compound in Tardeo,” Mr. Mehra said.

Mr. Mehta himself is under investigation by the Lokayukta for granting extra FSI to the developer executing the project. MLAs have also questioned the alleged involvement of Mr. Patil’s wife in the Juhu project. Mr. Mehta said, “Since the file is not available at the SRA office, a complaint has been filed at Nirmal Nagar police station.”

He said the project is being probed for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone and FSI rules by the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan.