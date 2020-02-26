Spurt in H1N1 across country, but city records only eight cases

Mumbai has recorded eight confirmed cases of H1N1 this month. While an increasing number of cases of the disease has been reported from other cities, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) say that there is no cause for concern in the city.

“We have recorded eight cases and no death has been reported so far,” BMC’s executive health officer, Dr. Padmaja Keskar, said.

H1N1 is a respiratory disease caused by type-A influenza virus. It is an airborne infection. Doctors in the private sector too have noticed a slight spurt. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Om Shrivastav said that he has seen about 12 to 15 positive H1N1 cases this month. “All these patients are from out of Mumbai,” Dr. Shrivastav said, adding that none of his patients have required hospitalisation. According to Dr. Shrivastav, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, more number of people are coming forward for testing as well.

It came to light on Tuesday that six Supreme Court judges are reportedly down with H1N1 in Delhi, prompting Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to request the Chief Justice of India to issue necessary directions. Besides Delhi, a spurt has been reported in Bengaluru, Meerut, and other cities.

In January, the city had recorded eight cases of H1N1.