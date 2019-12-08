Spotting the signs of a silent nemesis

Screenwriter Shaheen Bhatt released her maiden novel, which centres around her battle with depression, in the presence of her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja and Alia this week. The book, titled I’ve Never Been Unhappier, has been published by Penguin, and was launched at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra.

Shaheen, who has been fighting depression since her teenage years, said the book was extremely personal and contains diary entries from when she was 13 years old and felt crazy and ‘distinctively unimportant.’

“Although technically one could say I am doing well, 2019 has been emotionally challenging. There is no concrete reason, but then, depression has little to do with timing, since I have had psychological triggers for the last 20 years. I delayed getting professional help because I thought I was self aware and could manage my emotions, but this is how we draw the margins. If being suicidal was looked at like being diabetic is in our society, one would have taken help immediately. Although, I want people to know that there is nothing wrong with resisting therapy, as resistance is the body’s natural defence mechanism,” Shaheen said on Wednesday.

Alia, who broke down while speaking, recalled her lack of knowledge about her sister’s struggle, despite living with her. “Depression anyway has subtle symptoms. This book is honest and brutal, and it was not easy for me to read. It is not only for people suffering with anxiety and depression, but also for caregivers, families and friends of the sufferer,” she said.

Mr. Bhatt opened up about his own struggle with substance abuse. “Alcohol was like my self-medication for insomnia. I feel my children have inherited the high-functioning depression gene from me. What people need to realise is that disorders like depression are biochemical disorders and have to be professionally treated. Shaheen’s pain stimulated her to pen this memoir. Human suffering is the womb of art and revolution,” he said.

Pooja, who has always been vocal about her own fight with alcoholism, said that we as a society have to be blunt enough to accept that we do not have answers for a subject as sensitive as depression.

“There is a huge misconception about clinical depression being associated with privilege, where functional people ask the sufferer about the specific reason of their pain. This should be the first thing you refrain from asking while talking to someone with a mental health disorder,” she said.

Ms. Razdan read the first chapter of her daughter’s book at the event and recalled her own failings at recognising the signs when it came to her daughter’s mental health.

“I used to think Shaheen was lazy until I discovered she could not wake up early for school because she was suffering from insomnia then. What breaks my heart is even after being so close to my daughter, I could not have guessed she was having suicidal thoughts until she communicated the same to me much later. I feel families, especially parents, need to openly understand their children’s mental health requirements and not dismiss and shun conversations around it,” Ms. Razdan said.