SpiceJet announces 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of 20 new domestic flights with 18 of those connecting Mumbai with a host of metro and non-metro cities. The flights will begin operations in the last week of May.
The flights introduced are on the Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai-Vijayawada, and Mumbai-Tirupati sectors. SpiceJet will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Goa (fourth frequency), Mumbai-Hyderabad (sixth frequency), Mumbai-Kochi (third frequency), Mumbai-Kolkata (fifth frequency), Mumbai-Kanpur (second frequency), and Mumbai-Patna (third frequency) sectors. All the new flights will be operational daily, except the one on the Mumbai-Kolkata sector, which will be operational all days of the week except Wednesday and Sunday.
