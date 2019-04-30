Mumbai

SpiceJet aircraft overshoots runway

more-in

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plane overshot the runway while landing at Shirdi airport on Monday afternoon. An airline spokesperson said that all passengers and crew of flight SG-946 from Delhi, were safe. Airport officials said efforts are on to retrieve the aircraft which was stuck in the unpaved area beyond the runway.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
air and space accident
air transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:41:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/spicejet-aircraft-overshoots-runway/article26985916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY