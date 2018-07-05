Spend on local before bullet train: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that it would oppose the Nanar refinery and the Mumbai-Ahemdabad Bullet train project inside both the Houses of the State legislature in the ongoing Monsoon session.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena MLCs Neelam Gorhe and Anil Parab, and MLA Sunil Prabhu said that the party will force the government to come clean on every single issue.

“Rather than spending on bullet trains, make sure proper facilities are provided to common passengers using local trains. We demand the cancellation of the Bullet train and Nanar project ,” the Sena leaders said.

“The Nanar project won’t happen no matter what the CM thinks ... if they have a majority in the cabinet, we have a majority among common public,” the leaders said.

Speaking on farmers’plight, Ms. Gorhe said,“The rate of farmer suicides is still not decreasing. Nearly 70 to 80 % of farmers haven’t received compensation for crop loss due to bollworm and face problems getting crop loans. The loan waiver should be implemented properly.”

Referring to the recent lynching incidents and crimes against women, Ms. Gorhe said that people were feeling insecure because of bad law and order in the State.

“Safety of women is a serious issue ... The conviction rate is only 28 % in many districts as against the government’s claims of 52 %. Nagpur is in bad shape as many goons are openly getting politicians’ support,” Ms. Gorhe said.

Mr. Prabhu asked the state government to declare its policy on housing in Mumbai.