Speeding biker runs over 67-year-old in Chembur, held

A senior citizen lost his life after being run over by a speeding bike in Chembur on Tuesday afternoon. The police have arrested the 20-year-old biker.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the Chembur Gaothan Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said the accused, Neeraj Satpad, works with the loans department of a leading private bank and was riding his Bajaj Pulsar when an autorickshaw suddenly swerved in his path.

“The autorickshaw took a sudden U-turn in front of him and Mr. Satpad, in an attempt to avoid hitting it, swerved hard to the side and lost control over his bike. In the process, he hit Venkataraman Chakrapani (67), who was walking on the pavement,” police sub-inspector Sagar Sengar, Chembur police station, said.

Mr. Sengar said Chakrapani was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, where he died while in surgery around 4 p.m. Mr. Satpad was taken into custody from the hospital itself, and was later arrested on the basis of Chakrapani’s brother Krishnaswamy’s (77) complaint.

The police said Chakrapani was a Sion resident and worked with the maintenance department of a residential building.

“The accused was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident, although we are still waiting for his medical reports to come,” Mr. Sengar said.

Mr. Satpad has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.