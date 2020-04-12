Speeding auto runs over senior citizen in Malad

A 72-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a speeding autorickshaw near his Malad residence on Saturday. The Kurar police have arrested the driver.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sai Shraddha Chowk in Malad (East) around 11.30 a.m. The autorickshaw, which was being driven at a high speed, suddenly swerved towards the pavement, hitting Sambhaji Kamble.

“The sound of the crash attracted the attention of other residents, who rushed forward to help. The autorickshaw driver tried to flee but was overpowered and restrained. Meanwhile, Kamble was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead before admission,” senior police inspector Balasaheb Salunkhe said.

Mr. Salunkhe said the accused was found to have been driving without a driver’s licence or even proper identification documents on him. He has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized by the police.

“The accused has told us that the autorickshaw belonged to a friend of his and efforts are under way to trace the owner. The driver has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

The police are still working on finding out why the accused and deceased were outdoors despite the lockdown due to COVID-19.