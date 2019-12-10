Speed up urban infra projects, CM directs PWD

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to speed up urban infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai and use state-of-the-art technology to ensure that the city’s roads are pothole-free.

The directions have come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threw a challenge to the Shiv Sena by claiming that it would win the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on its own and give the city a BJP mayor.

On Monday, Mr. Thackeray reviewed ongoing projects worth ₹80,000 crore and the status of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. A senior official who attended the meeting said, “Every new government reviews new ongoing projects and today the Chief Minister did the same. The review included all urban infrastructure projects and those related to Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Clear instructions have been issued to speed up the process.”

The projects reviewed include Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway (₹55,355 crore), Versova-Bandra Sea Link (₹11,333 crore), Thane creek bridge number 3 (₹776 crore), Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s lane extension at Khandala (₹6,695 crore), six-laning work of Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shil Phata Road (₹389 crore) and national highway works (₹5,385 crore).

According to sources, Mr. Thackeray reviewed the budget allocation for the projects being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Versova-Bandra Sea Link, Thane creek bridge number 3 and Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shil Phata Road are expected to reduce traffic hold-ups and improve connectivity to areas in and around Mumbai.

While former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that the government was putting an end to all infrastructure projects, worth around ₹18 lakh crore, in the State, the senior official said not a single project apart from the Metro car shed construction has been stayed. The officer said, “The government neither lacks money nor resources. The new government has only stayed the construction of the Metro car shed in Aarey colony. The Chief Minister has directed us to speed up the construction work.”