Specify benefits for kin of frontline workers: HC

Mumbai

01 August 2020 01:47 IST

Court was hearing PIL seeking martyr status for those who die on COVID-19 duty

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to specify what benefits it would extend to the kin of frontline workers who succumb to COVID-19.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar seeking to waive off the post-graduate examination for MD and MS degrees. It also sought that members of medical fraternity succumbing to COVID-19 in line of duty be declared as martyrs and they be granted a worthy compensation package.

Advocate Aparna Vhatkar appearing for Mr. Tirodkar told the court that the State must recognise the sacrifice made by frontline workers and declare them martyrs. To this the court replied, “The executive can take this decision. Why should judiciary do it? State or the Union can apply its mind.” The court then asked additional solicitor general Anil Singh if there is any provision for granting such titles.

Mr. Singh said the Centre did not have any legal powers to grant such a title to civilians. Honours like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan were all awards and not mere titles, the court said.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the court that Maharashtra government had already issued a government resolution on April 11 saying the families of doctors and policemen, who die of COVID-19, would be given ₹50 lakh.

He then said the State had also extended the benefit of the Centre’s Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, an insurance scheme, to several frontline workers.

The judges then said that the benefits of the GR are not clear and directed the State to file a detailed affidavit by August 4.