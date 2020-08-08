Special trains to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Maharashtra government has given its nod to run special trains to the Konkan region for Ganesh Chaturthi.
The director of the State Disaster Management Unit in a letter informed the principal chief operations manager of the Central Railway that special trains may be scheduled for the 10-day festival, which begins on August 22. “The number of trains may be determined as per the demand. A valid confirmed ticket for the trains will serve as the e-pass for travellers,” the letter said.
The Central Railway had written to the unit seeking its views on running special trains to the Konkan region.
The Disaster Management Unit has asked the Central Railway to ensure that all norms of the State and Central governments with regard to COVID-19, including physical distancing and sanitisation, are followed in trains and at railway stations.
An officer from the Central Railway said, “The permission has been granted. Now we need to schedule the trains and the timings with a clear standard operating procedure. Till now, trains were permitted only for long journeys. Now for the festival, people would be able to travel within the State. Along with Western Railway and Konkan Railway, we will chart the train schedule soon.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath