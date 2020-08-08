Special trains to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi

Valid confirmed ticket will serve as e-pass for travellers

The Maharashtra government has given its nod to run special trains to the Konkan region for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The director of the State Disaster Management Unit in a letter informed the principal chief operations manager of the Central Railway that special trains may be scheduled for the 10-day festival, which begins on August 22. “The number of trains may be determined as per the demand. A valid confirmed ticket for the trains will serve as the e-pass for travellers,” the letter said.

The Central Railway had written to the unit seeking its views on running special trains to the Konkan region.

The Disaster Management Unit has asked the Central Railway to ensure that all norms of the State and Central governments with regard to COVID-19, including physical distancing and sanitisation, are followed in trains and at railway stations.

An officer from the Central Railway said, “The permission has been granted. Now we need to schedule the trains and the timings with a clear standard operating procedure. Till now, trains were permitted only for long journeys. Now for the festival, people would be able to travel within the State. Along with Western Railway and Konkan Railway, we will chart the train schedule soon.”