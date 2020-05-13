Special train with over 1,000 passengers leaves for Delhi

A special train with 1,107 people on board was the first train to leave for Delhi from Mumbai Central at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. While the destination for a majority of the passengers was New Delhi, for others it was a stop closer to home.

Shakir Hussain, who works in a salon in Ghatkopar (West), said he had been trying to go back home to Moradabad since the State government decided to issue permits. “I, along with three others, live in the salon and were being helped by our boss. The lockdown has hit his business too and there is no saying when the salon will reopen,” he said, adding that his boss had paid for his 3AC ticket. Mr. Hussain said he did not yet know how he would get to Moradabad from Delhi. “In the worst case, I’ll walk,” he said.

Mayank Dattaraya, a resident of Jaipur taking the train to Kota, said he was getting paid only 30% of his salary due to the lockdown. “Intra-State travel is not as hard as inter-State travel. I had come to the city earlier this year,” he said.

Many were going back home to meet their loved ones. One such was Mamta Khatri, a resident of Airoli who was wearing personal protective gear. She was on her way to Gurgaon to meet her pregnant daughter.

Among other passengers was Krishna Kanojia, who had come from Ajmer to visit her daughter in Ghatkopar, and got stuck here. “We will get off at Kota and organise a taxi for the three-hour ride to Ajmer,” she said.

Imamuddin from Delhi said he had come to Mumbai for a business trip and had a reserved ticket on the Rajdhani Express leaving on March 23. “I was fortunate that my friend asked me to stay with him for a few days. Otherwise living in a hotel for a month would not have been financially possible,” he said.

Western Railway (WR) had made adequate arrangements on Tuesday for physical distancing and queuing of people. In the concourse area of Mumbai Central, they had demarcated seats into two zones between which were the medical testing kiosks. On the platforms as well, people were asked to maintain distance. “The process was very smooth and we were given water inside the coach,” said Prateek Sharma, who had come from Mira Road and was going back home to Delhi. A VFX artist, Mr. Sharma said since there was no certainty on when the film industry would start, he and his friend decided to return home.

While everyone seemed pleased with the facilities and processes, some suggested a few improvements. “They should have allowed those who came first to board first. We were waiting inside the holding area for nearly two hours, where there were no toilet facilities,” said Sanjay Sonputre, on his way to Surat with his wife. Others, who had to wait in the sun, said in jest that their temperature would increase during the waiting period.

G.V.L. Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, said they would have a queue on the platform next to the road so that people did not have to stand in the sun.