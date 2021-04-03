Special NIA court extends Sachin Vaze's custody till April 7

The counsel appearing for NIA told the court on Saturday that they were not merely investigating cases under UAPA but also several other cases related to him

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court extended suspended assistant police officer Sachin Vaze's NIA's custody till April 7 in connection with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Mr. Vaze was arrested on March 13 by the central agency that was charged with sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. After arresting him at 11.50 p.m., the NIA’s spokesperson had said he was arrested for his “role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Road."

The counsel appearing for NIA told the court on Saturday that they were not merely investigating cases under UAPA but also several other cases related to him and sought an extension of his custody.

The agency has till now also raided a prominent eatery at South Mumbai after getting to know that Mr. Vaze used to hold several of his meetings there. The NIA has seized seven vehicles including the Scorpio found with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter. The owner of the abandoned Scorpio, Mansukh Hiren, an auto parts dealer, was found dead on March 5 at Thane creek.

Mr Vaze has also been charged with sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and The Explosive Substances Act.