Special court denies bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

November 30, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Mumbai

Special judge R.N. Rokade rejected ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s bail plea in the money laundering case

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Mumbai on November 30 rejected the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a 1999 money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R.N. Rokade rejected Mr. Malik’s bail plea. A detailed order will be available later.

Mr. Malik is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Mr. Malik’s bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

He was arrested on February 23 in the course of an investigation into an FIR registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. The Minorities Development Minister is an accused in a terror funding case linked to a land deal involving Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar.

(With inputs from PTI)

