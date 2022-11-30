  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022All eyes on Messi and Argentina as Round of 16 qualification beckons

Special court denies bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Special judge R.N. Rokade rejected ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s bail plea in the money laundering case

November 30, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Mumbai on November 30 rejected the bail plea of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in a 1999 money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R.N. Rokade rejected Mr. Malik’s bail plea. A detailed order will be available later.

Mr. Malik is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Mr. Malik’s bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

He was arrested on February 23 in the course of an investigation into an FIR registered against terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. The Minorities Development Minister is an accused in a terror funding case linked to a land deal involving Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.