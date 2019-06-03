National Animal Rights Day: Spare a thought for the voiceless

With people clad in black shirts painted with slogans ‘Our Planet, Theirs Too’, National Animal Rights Day was observed at Juhu beach on Sunday.

Organised by United For Compassion, the objective was to give a voice to billions of voiceless animals, mourn their loss, and lead people to transition to a path of peace and plant-based lifestyle.

In a bid to attract bystanders, posters in the shape of tombstones with the epitaph of the animals who have died for the use of humans were put up. Organisers also carried posters of animals.

“We murder animals to eat them and when you consume these murdered bodies, they really have a bad effect on your body and mental health,” Anushka Manchanda, a singer and actor, said.

She along with actor Kitu Gidwani spoke about what happens to animals in the meat and poultry industries. The issue of climate change was also discussed.

Rubaina, an activist, made a speech in Urdu and talked about being a Muslim vegan, while another activist Latika spoke in Marathi, explaining the cruel testing procedures of the make-up and medical industries.

A moment of silence was observed to mourn the loss of animals, and the audience and many bystanders offered flowers.