Mumbai

Spa owners move HC against unlawful raids and moral policing

Photo used for representation purpose only.
Special Correspondent Mumbai July 23, 2022 21:06 IST
Association of Spa Owners moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday, challenging unlawful raids, targeting and moral policing of spa centres and massage parlours by police authorities without cause, jurisdiction and sanction of law.

Filing the petition, advocate Shashwat Anand stated that the police were acting based on frivolous complaints by unscrupulous persons who try to extort money from spa owners. The persons making false complaints and involved in the raids were always the ones who demanded exorbitant sums of money as hafta. If the same were not paid, the business owners were threatened of being subjected to bogus raids and maligned as prostitution centres, the petition read.

The plea also challenged frivolous cases slapped upon the women working at these places under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, citing the stigma they face and the exploitation they encounter from the police as well as the hafta-demanding “activists”.

