SP MLA Rais Shaikh files petition challenging Maharashtra government resolution on inter-faith marriage committee

March 11, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Mumbai

Petition alleges discrimination and points to the arbitrariness and unaccountability in the committee’s ambit

Sonam Saigal
SP MLA Rais Shaikh | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rais_shk

A petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court on Friday challenging the government resolution (GR) that constituted the inter-faith marriage family coordination committee, terming it to be discriminatory against a particular religion.

MLA Rais Shaikh has challenged the government resolution dated December 13, 2022, that established the committee, calling it illegal and urging the court to quash it.

The petition filed by advocate Aditi Rungta mentions the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, after which the State of Maharashtra formed the committee to coordinate and track inter-faith and inter-caste marriages. “The committee sought to provide a platform to counsel, communicate and resolve issues between such married couples and their families. The said intervention by the committee can be made on the recommendation of any person and interference can be made at the behest of any person which would result in unaccountability and arbitrariness,” the plea adds.

The petition states, “The GR is in direct contravention and violative of Article 15 (forbidding discrimination), Article 21 (right to life which includes right to privacy) and Article 25 (right to freedom and religion) of the Constitution of India. The GR seeks to create a false narrative and/or influence negatively the public perception of a particular religious sect.”

The assumption that an adult woman who chose and consented to marry someone from another faith needs to be ‘saved’ is misplaced and goes against the spirit of the Constitution,” plea remarks.

