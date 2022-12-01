South Korean woman lauds India for swift action  

December 01, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Mumbai

A South Korean woman who was sexually harassed as she was live streaming on social media praised India for being “swift in its action” after two youth were arrested over the incident.

“A similar incident happened to me in another country and I was unable to even call the police. However, India was swift in its action,” she reportedly said on Thursday. She had also said that she has been in Mumbai for three weeks and does not want to cut her trip short because of this incident.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted a video purportedly showing the woman being harassed by two youth as she is walking and live-streaming at Khar in suburban Mumbai.

The Twitter user wrote: “A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished.” The user also tagged Mumbai Police.

Thereafter, Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh, 19, and Mohammed Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, 20, were arrested. They are currently in police custody. Senior Inspector of Khar police station, Manoj Mane told The Hindu, “They are both from Patel Nagar, Bandra and have been charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.”