South African child undergoes liver transplant for biliary atresia

Doctors at Mumbai’s Global Hospital used minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery technique for hepatectomy on one-year-old

For a slightly more than one-year-old Nayum from South Africa, the battle against a congenital condition called biliary atresia began soon after his birth.

A few days after he was born to Wazir Khan and Vasila Saiyed in October last year, Nayum was diagnosed with jaundice. “Since jaundice is very common in newborns, we started treating him for that. It was when he became two-month-old that doctors found out about his condition,” Ms. Saiyed, who also has a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son, said.

After further tests to find the reason behind the prolonged jaundice, doctors opined that he needed a Kasai surgery. “Kasai surgery usually helps one third of the children with this condition. But in Nayum’s case, it didn’t help him and the situation worsened with two episodes of internal bleeding and heavy weight loss. A liver transplant was must,” Dr. Ravi Mohanka, chief surgeon and HoD, liver transplant and HPB surgery, Global Hospital, Mumbai, said.

A relative of Ms. Saiyed had undergone a liver transplant in India and the family was keen on getting it done in that country as well. But what troubled Nayum’s parents, other than the startling discovery about their son’s health, was making travel arrangements in the middle of a pandemic.

“I do not have anyone in India while my wife has relatives in Gujarat. We spoke to multiple teams in various hospitals and finally decided on Global Hospital for the transplant. The challenge was to travel in the time of COVID-19. Besides, with my passport expired and my son not having a passport added to my problems,” Mr. Khan, a banker by profession, said.

Mr. Khan said that the Indian embassy was very helpful and granted them visas in one week’s time. In July 2020, Dr. Prashantha Rao, senior consultant, lead–cadaveric liver transplant, Global Hospital, told the family that the transplant needed to be done within two months.

While the family was figuring out a way to reach India, the baby had a second episode of internal bleeding on October 15. Finally, they arrived in India on October 23, and the liver transplant surgery was performed on November 25.

What came as a solace to the family was that Mr. Khan could be a donor. “The patient came to us after a failed Kasai surgery for biliary atresia. After clinical tests, the father was found to be a suitable donor and he agreed to donate part of his liver to save his child,” Dr. Mohanka said.

It was decided to perform hepatectomy (surgical removal of part or entire liver) using a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery technique. “A total laparoscopic donor hepatectomy is a safe and feasible option as it helps ease pain, reduce blood loss and morbidity, and ensures lesser complications and quicker recovery. This procedure is cosmetically good for a young donor. All of these will encourage more donations,” Dr. Mohanka said.

Nayum, who weighed seven kg before the surgery, has gained more than one kg after the procedure.

Dr. Rao said that in an open surgery, a long (approximately 15-20 cm) T-shaped incision is made, and pain can be there for two-three years.

“In this patient, a minimally invasive technique was used for hepatectomy, keyhole incisions, and a small incision was made in the lower part of the abdomen for graft retrieval. The technique also benefits the living donor, who experiences better postoperative recovery and a quicker return to normal life, with lesser pain, smaller scars, and lower risk of an incisional hernia compared with a traditional open surgery,” he said.

Global Hospital claimed that this was western India’s first total laparoscopic donor hepatectomy performed for a transplant on a one-year-old child.