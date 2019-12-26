Sophia in city this Sunday

Sophia, the world’s first humanoid robot to be granted citizenship of a nation, will interact with Mumbaikars this Sunday as part of a series of sci-tech exhibitions at VJTI.

The exhibitions are part of VJTI’s annual festival Technovanza, being held from December 27 to 29. There will also be three exhibits on display, set up by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, India Meteorological Department, and the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Light Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory.

Technology enthusiasts can test their skills in competitions such as Robowars and Night Drone racing, as well as a robotics challenge on the theme of India Post, the pillar of communication in the country since the British era.

It’s not all about science and tech, though. The festival also includes guest lectures from former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Tata Sons executive director R. Gopalkrishnan and special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.