SOP framed for women’s safety in COVID-19 centres: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai

04 March 2021 21:20 IST

Will be implemented by March 31, says Deputy Chief Minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the standard operating procedure to ensure the safety of women at government-run COVID-19 centres will be implemented by March 31.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have been raising this issue since lockdown after receiving a number of complaints of molestation. I even wrote to the Chief Minister four times. But I did not get an answer, forget about action being taken.”

Mr. Fadnavis was referring to a molestation in Aurangabad. “We demand to know from the State government when action will be taken,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Pawar said the incident was “unfortunate” and the government has taken “serious cognisance” of it. “A local woman medical officer has conducted primary investigation and prima facie the complaint has been found to be true,” he said. The doctor in question has been suspended.

Later, in the Council, Mr. Pawar said the government has ensured all possible funds for COVID-19 centres. “The COVID-19 scare is yet to go away. We all need to fight the pandemic by following three rules: wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing,” he said.