Soon, new speed limits for State roads

According to a notification issued by the Additional Director General of Police (traffic), Vinay Kargaonkar, on October 25, highways in the State will have new speed limits from November 18 until further notice. The speed limit will be applied on highways, expressways and other key connecting roads.

Review of road accidents

The notification stated that a review of road accidents in the State revealed that 30% fatal accidents occurred due to ‘overspeeding’. “The decision was taken at the State level in a bid to reduce accidents, after a detailed study on their impact. Vehicles have been divided into six categories and given revised speed limits to ply on five types of roads. These roads have also been categorised by plane and hilly terrain,” superintendent of police (highway safety patrol), Vijay Patil, said.

He said the decision was based on suggestions made by a Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety, in order to reduce the incidence of road accidents by 10%. “As per the notification, vehicles detected with 5% excess speed will not be fined. This consideration is given for any mechanical error. So if the limit is of 100 kmph, police will fine vehicles running at speeds of 106 kmph and above,” Mr. Patil

Go slow on e-way

The speed limit for Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which used to be 120 kmph, will be 100 kmph on plains and 50 kmph in the ghats, as per the new orders. “In 2004, the speed limit on the expressway was 80 kmph and it was increased to 120 kmph in 2014. There has not been any notification for different terrains till date,” Mr. Patil said.

National and State highways with four lanes will have a 90 kmph limit on plains and 50kmph in the ghats while six-lane highways will have 80kmph and 40kmph for plains and ghats respectively. Two-lane highways and other roads will have will have a speed limit of 70 kmph and 60 kmph respectively on plains, and 40 kmph in the ghats.

These speed limits apply to passenger vehicles with less than eight seats, and decrease as the size of the vehicle increases.