Soon, motorists to get seamless connectivity from WEH to BKC

Making travel easy: The five-km-long flyover on Hans Burga Marg is being built as an extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road .

Mumbai

20 February 2020 01:04 IST

Elevated road on Hans Burga Marg, likely to be ready by Oct., will ease congestion

In a few months’ time, motorists will be able to seamlessly travel between Kurla and Santacruz in around 15 minutes.

The elevated road being constructed as an extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road on Hans Burga Marg is expected to be completed by October. It will provide motorists direct access to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Kapadia Nagar in Kurla on LBS Marg, from Santacruz on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The elevated road has been designed in such a way that it doesn’t add to the congestion at Vakola junction on the highway. It will cross over the Vakola flyover and then run parallel to it towards Borivali. “The elevated road will meet WEH at Ramnagar Bridge, which is a little after the Vakola flyover towards the north. Such an arrangement will ensure safe merging of traffic from the elevated corridor with the traffic on the highway,” an official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

At present, there are heavy traffic snarls on Hans Burga Marg during rush hour, as it is used by motorists travelling from BKC or LBS Marg to WEH and vice versa.

MMRDA officials said the elevated road will reduce the congestion on the road below. The 5-km-long road will have two lanes for 3.3 km and four lanes for the remaining distance. The project is estimated to cost ₹560 crore, of which ₹225 crore has been spent, MMRDA officials said.

Officials said that once completed, the elevated road will serve as another east-west connector and an entry point to BKC from the Kurla end. The road, along with the the Kalanagar flyover scheduled to be commissioned by March, is expected to ease access to BKC.