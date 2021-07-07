Soon, a special cell to protect doctors from complaints by patients’ relatives

It will consist of medical experts, police officers, State tells HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it was in the process of constituting a special cell by next week to protect doctors against unnecessary police complaints by kin of patients.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Dr. Rajeev Joshi, seeking orders from the court to protect doctors from being attacked by families of patients.

The PIL alleged that Maharashtra witnessed the maximum number of such instances of violence. According to the plea, the State government had failed to implement the Maharashtra Medicare Service, Persons and Medicare Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage or loss of property) Act, 2010, to curb such instances.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the court that the special cell would consist of experts from the medical field, senior police officers, and stakeholders.

He said that the duty of the cell would be to examine complaints of medical negligence against doctors and hospitals and only after verifying how genuine the complaint was, the police station concerned would register an FIR.

With respect to complaints of vandalism and attack on doctors and hospitals, the Indian Penal Code was sufficient to deal with them, Mr. Kumbhakoni said.

The Chief Justice said there was a similar committee in West Bengal that comprised nine members, including IPS officers and doctors, and suggested that the cell here could be formed on similar lines.

The HC further said that the Maharashtra government could draw inspiration from the State of West Bengal that had a separate law to protect doctors from assault by disgruntled kin of patients, and all other aspects concerning doctors and hospitals.

The hearing is adjourned to next week.