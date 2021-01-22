Sonu Sood moves Supreme Court against order on illegal construction notice

New Delhi

22 January 2021 18:29 IST

Actor Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the plea in the top court, said that Sood has challenged the High Court order.

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building ''Shakti Sagar'', and converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.

The police is yet to register FIR in the case.