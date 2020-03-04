Sons of orphanage manager get jail for raping eight girls

The Panvel sessions court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced two sons of the manager of an orphanage for raping eight minor girls in 2015. Christian Rajendran (24) and Joy Rajendran (19) were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 14 and 10 years respectively.

Their mother, Salomi Rajendran (46), who was found guilty of hiding the crime, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of one year. The court also imposed fines of ₹85,000, ₹35,000 and ₹1,000 on the three respectively.

The girls lived in Church of Everlasting Life and Social Welfare Trust Shanti Orphanage managed by Supan Rajendran at Chambharli village in Khalapur. When the sexual exploitation became unbearable, one of the girls informed her class teacher, who approached the Child Welfare Committee. The authorities visited the orphanage, rescued the girls and informed the matter to the Rasayani police. ,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said.

The Rasayani police filed a suo motu case against the accused on charges of rape, unnatural sex, assault, criminal intimidation and molestation under the the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the trial, 21 witnesses were produced in court, including the victims and the medical officer. The case was heard by additional sessions judge Madhuri Anand.