Sombre Saturday: highest cases reported in a day; death toll crosses 10,000

Maharashtra reported a fresh high of 8,139 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, even as the State’s death toll from the pandemic crossed the 10,000 mark with 223 more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The State’s previous record high for new COVID-19 cases was 7,862 reported earlier this week.

The State has now reported a whopping 2,46,600 cases so far, but nearly 1.37 lakh patients have recovered, so effectively, there are over 99,000 active cases currently.

Mumbai, which had accounted for a bulk of fresh infections through the early weeks of the pandemic, reported just 1,284 new cases on Saturday. Just 39 of the 223 deaths on Satuday, which took the State’s total toll to 10,116, were reported from the State capital. Mumbai’s current COVID-19 tally is at 91,745 cases with 5,244 deaths.

However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on the whole still accounted over half the State’s new cases, with municipal corporations near Mumbai reporting 3,126 cases. The MMR accounts for over 1.68 lakh cases of the State’s tally and the gap between Mumbai city cases and the cases in other MMR regions combined is fast shrinking.

Within the MMR, Kalyan-Dombivali reported 640 cases, taking its total cases to 13,832, while Thane Municipal Corporation saw 455 new cases, taking its tally to 14,292. Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation reported 305 cases too, taking total cases to 7,541.

Pune division, including Solapur, Satara and Pimpri-Chinchwad, reported 2,278 new cases taking the total cases to 42,690, while the Nashik division reported another 779 cases to take its total case load to 14,990.

BMC official succumbs

On Saturday evening, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that Ashok Khairnar, Assistant Commissioner of the H-East ward had lost his life battling the novel coronavirus. Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray offered ‘heartfelt condolences’ to Khairnar’s family and said, “We have lost a Covid hero today. He managed his ward with brilliance, the doubling day rate being at 134 and infection rate being lowest at 0.5%.”

The silver lining

As many as 4,360 patients were discharged on Saturday, after full recovery, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,36,985. This gives the State a recovery rate of 55.55% with a case fatality rate of 4.1%. Data from the State public health department said that over 6.80 lakh people are now in home quarantine and 47,376 are in institutional quarantine. Nearly 13 lakh people have been tested in the State so far.