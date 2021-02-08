Somaiya writes to I-T Department against CM

Uddhav concealed ownership of 19 bungalows in poll affidavit, alleges BJP leader

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the Income Tax (I-T) Department against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly concealing property information in his election affidavit.

In his letter to M.V. Bhanumathi, director general (investigation) of the I-T Department, Mr. Somaiya alleged that Mr. Thackeray had concealed the ownership of 19 bungalows/houses (held jointly) in the election affidavit and I-T returns.

“In the affidavit it seems that Mr. Thackeray has knowingly not shown or disclosed these 19 bungalows which were jointly bought by his wife along with Manisha Ravindra Waikar,” the BJP leader claimed. Ms. Waikar is the wife of Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar.

Mr. Somaiya alleged that the total value of these bungalows is ₹5.29 crore. “The concealment is visible in properties bought from Anvay Naik at Korlai, Alibaug. In the agreement, the market value stated was ₹4.14 crore but the purchase price stated was ₹2.10 crore. In the election affidavit, the purchase price declared was ₹4.37 crore,” the letter said.

It further said that Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray had paid property/house tax on the 19 houses (23,500 square feet) to the gram panchayat for eight years (1/4/2013 to 31/3/2021) on November 12, 2020. “The market/circle price shown by the gram panchayat/government was ₹5.29 crore. Thus the Thackerays have land and properties worth ₹10.50 crore at Korlai but shown the cost and value as ₹2.10 crore in the election affidavit,” Mr. Somaiya wrote in his complaint letter.

Mr. Somaiya has urged the I-T Department to inquire into the concealment and initiate action against Mr. Thackeray.

Naik, an architect, committed suicide allegedly over non-payment of fees for the work he had done for his customers, which included Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Last year, Mr. Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra police and later granted bail by the Supreme Court.