Solapur to host first ever terry towels expo

The textile town of Solapur will host one of the world’s biggest exclusive expos for terry towels next month to woo international buyers who will be able directly source from local manufacturers. This will be the first ever expo of its kind, according to the organisers.

The local units supplying to the domestic and exports markets are collectively generating a sales revenue of ₹1,200 crore and the objective is to grow this revenue multifold by directly dealing with international buyers.

Organised by the Textile Development Foundation of Solapur in association with Global Network (International Trade Advisory) and supported by Ministry of Co-operative, Marketing and Textile, Maharashtra, the expo will showcase a variety of towels along with unique jacquard woven terry towels and bath linen products.

Three-day summit

“Global buyers will meet shortlisted suppliers who have their own manufacturing units and will negotiate their forthcoming procurement deals and private labels,” said Rajesh Goski, CEO, Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019. The summit will be held in Solapur from September 25 to 27. Over 200 international buyers from 20 countries are expected to attend it.

These include department stores, wholesalers and retailers, corporate buyers, purchasing agents, merchants and exporters. Buyers will be arriving from countries such as the U.S., U.K., UAE, Canada, Poland, Germany, Australia, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Qatar and Saudi Arabia said Govind Zanwar, vice-president, Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo.

U.S. is the biggest market for terry towels and imports, worth ₹22,500 crore a year. Of that, India accounts for ₹5,200 crore. Now the manufacturers from Solapur are eyeing to increase this pie and have an assured market to further increase capacity.

India is the third largest market in Asia-Pacific home textiles market, which was estimated at $3.7 billion in India 2014. It is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2% to reach $5.6 billion by 2020, the organisers said. Bath/toilet linen is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $ 0.9 billion by 2020 said Siddheshwar Gaddam, chairman, Textile Development Foundation.

This expo will showcase large varieties of high quality towels designed through deployment of latest technologies, he said. Solapur is known for manufacturing terry towels and chaddar and these products are registered under intellectual property rights. The textile industry in Solapur, represented by 800 manufacturers, is expected to receive a boost following this expo, organisers said.