At least three killed in fire after blast at cracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur

January 01, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm

PTI

At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, police said.

The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said.

"There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire," he said.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," he said.

Barshi is located around 400 km from Mumbai.

