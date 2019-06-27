‘Societies can come forward with proposals under PMAY’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the government will allow housing societies to come forward with proposals under the flagship Housing for All scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for building affordable units.

Mr. Fadnavis in the Legislative Council said a proposal has been drawn on these lines and will be implemented once courts lift a stay on it.

Responding to a demand from Congress leader Sharad Ranpise, asking the government why it was depending on private developers to construct homes in the absence of a land bank, the CM said the target for constructing 19 lakh homes by 2022 has been revised to 12 lakh under the Housing for All scheme.

However, the Opposition alleged that the government has failed to build any housing stock in the absence of adequate land. “All we have is State land which is available for construction, and so the Government must explain how it plans to meet this target,’” Mr. Ranpise said.

The CM said if the housing societies want they could come forward with a proposal and the government will help them construct affordable homes on their own.

“Once the courts lift the stay, and we are confident of that, we will auction of the State land to select societies and support them to build affordable homes,” Mr. Fadnavis said.