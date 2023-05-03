Societies and feeders welcome Centre’s decision on dedicated place and time to feed stray animals 

May 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Housing societies and animal feeders welcome the Centre’s guidelines to allot dedicated places and time to feed stray animals.

On March 10 this year, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, which put the onus on the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and Apartment Owners Associations (AOA) to ensure a feeding spot and time for residents to give food to animals.

The Rules read, “The feeding spots shall be far from children play areas, entry and exit points, staircases, and should be in an area which is the least frequented by children and senior citizens. RWAs or AOAs should designate feeding times depending on the movement of children and senior citizens.

“The designated feeder shall ensure that there is no littering at the feeding location. Designated feeders are allowed to volunteer to help vaccinate the dogs, and to assist the animal birth control programme by helping catch and release the animals.”

Notices in buildings

Many housing societies at Bhakti Park in Wadala and Sindhi Society in Chembur have started putting out notices in buildings stating the place and time for feeders in their buildings. The decision was taken after consulting the residents of the building.

Sashikala, 51, a resident at Kharghar is happy and said, “This legitimises the rights of non-human creatures, especially stray dogs but I anticipate there will be some sort of backlash because not all people who are in positions of power in housing societies, are compassionate.”

Rajitta Hemwaani, member of the Animal Welfare Board, hailed the decision and said, “Having a designated place and time is a good idea and needs to be communicated to all the residents of the said society and area. It is a positive step in the right direction.”

Christina Lobo, who runs a non-governmental organisation, said residents feeding strays still need to be careful about not doing it in larger numbers and taking care that this activity does not bother people.

She said, “It is a fabulous decision but one must ensure that feeding is done in an isolated area where a large group of dogs do not intimidate those passing by or living there. What’s harmless to you may be traumatic to others.”

Advocate Sunil Prakash said, “The Rules seem to be wholesome and now the ball is in the court of housing societies. It is made clear that where RWAs and AOAs do not step up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will do the needful.”

