Social media warriors worked tirelessly behind the scenes

While the protesters made their voices heard at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday, another group of people has been providing the fuel with social media posts for a week, ensuring there was no confusion or misinformation about the protests.

From college students to working professionals, the online warriors kept up a steady flow of tweets and Instagram posts, telling people about the protest as well as putting out almost hourly reminders about the change of venue from Girgaum Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan at the police’s behest. The theme underlying the social media posts was participation, as opposed to being mute spectators.

Namaah Kumar, who has been part of every protest in Mumbai till date, kept up a steady stream of updates. “The idea of India as an inclusive democracy, the very essence of our nation and its constitution is under direct attack. The reasons might be many but the agenda is common: this government needs to be reminded that they work for the Indian people. ALL the Indian people,” she said.

Other posts, like those put out by Sakshi Rawte, a political science student, included tips like carrying water, informing at least two people not at the protest, putting out contact numbers of lawyers in case anyone was detained etc. “I’ve always been someone who’s been furiously opinionated and political all my life. Be it the ruling party or the Opposition, I’ve always been critiquing them. What kept me going was the fact that it was my fellow students being tortured and treated inhumanly, all for expressing their opinion. I’ve been sharing posts and numbers ever since this erupted, because you never know who might need it when. I got many messages enquiring about lawyers and timings, only because I was constantly posting about it. At least 15 people I know turned up at the protest. And I kept at it. And I’m going to keep at it,” said Ms. Rawte.

Gargi Ranade, a student, said, “The Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens will likely not affect me directly whenever it is implemented fully, because I’m a Hindu Brahmin from a “good family”. But I’m studying to be a therapist. Empathy is the biggest part of therapy, and not just inside the clinic. I can’t denounce my privilege but I can certainly use it to amplify disempowered voices. German guilt is real, white colonial guilt is real. Hindu guilt will be, too. But at least I can say I went down fighting, and that’s more than a lot of people can say for their entire existence.”

Vinitha Shetty, a brand consultant, came from Singapore to be part of the protest. “As they scream slurs and all us anti-national, I can’t help but wonder if I would ever anticipate this day when I left a cushioned life in Singapore, to come back home. Kyunki mera desh badal raha hai (Because my country is changing). I can’t post happy selfies as my conscience screams at me that all is not right. And that’s why we march. Not because we want to change the country, but so the country doesn't change us,” she said.

Congress leaders at August Kranti Maidan

Road leading to August Kranti Maidan filled with protesters.

Congress leaders too were present in large numbers at August Kranti Maidan to support the agitation against the CAA and NRC. Among them was former State cabinet minister Suresh Shetty and spokesperson Sachin Sawant. “This is a spontaneous protest by a lot of citizens who feel deeply hurt with the passing of the CAA and NRC. I am here with my daughter to support the youth and my party position is clear on what is happening in the country,” Mr. Shetty who served as the health minister in the previous Congress-NCP government said. “This country does not belong to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone,” Mr. Sawant said.

Mumbai Police receive standing ovation

Students offering namaz at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police received a standing ovation at August Kranti Maidan during the agitation against the CAA and NRC for handling it peacefully. Senior police officials said the protesters were well behaved and peaceful, and the police were thankful for being able to maintain law and order for near 15,000 capacity crowd. “Thankfully the protests have been peaceful, we expect an estimate crowd of over 10,000 to 12,000. The numbers are just swelling by the minute and we are trying to accommodate all,” said Vinoy Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.