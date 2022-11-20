Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

November 20, 2022 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the pushback

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the pushback, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 a.m. after the pushback at 6.13 a.m. owing to a "technical issue", the airline said.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  4. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  5. Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam line construction to be taken up on priority
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US