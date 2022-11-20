Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.
There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the pushback, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.
Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 a.m. after the pushback at 6.13 a.m. owing to a "technical issue", the airline said.
Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.
The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.
