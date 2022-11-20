  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Snag delays Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight by 3 hours

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the pushback

November 20, 2022 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday due to a "technical issue", the airline said.

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the pushback, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 a.m. after the pushback at 6.13 a.m. owing to a "technical issue", the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.