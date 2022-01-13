Small shops can display banners in Marathi

Maharashtra Cabinet amends rules

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the decision for shops to display banners outside their establishments in Marathi, irrespective of the number of people working. As per the earlier provision, shops with less than 10 employees were exempted from having a Marathi banner.

“The rule to have shop banners in Marathi was not implemented effectively as small shops with less than 10 employees were not covered under this. Now, the Cabinet has passed the decision to amend the Maharashtra Shop and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, by making it mandatory for each and every shop, irrespective of number of employees,” said Subhash Desai, State’s Marathi language Minister.

Mr. Desai added that the decision also mandates the shops to use identical font size for names in Marathi and other language.

“One cannot have Marathi name in small font size and a bigger size for English script. Both should be identical,” he said.

The issue of shop banners in Marathi was always on the agenda of Shiv Sena.