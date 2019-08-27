Slowdown hits Ganesh mandals

The 10-day Ganesh festival will be a dampener for many this year. Ganesh mandals have claimed that the economic downturn has hit their earnings, while visarjan (immersion) processions are likely to stretch longer than usual since they will be allowed to cross dilapidated bridges in the city only after specific intervals.

Members of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti on Monday said the slowdown, along with demonetisation, has reflected on the treasury of Ganapati mandals.

Naresh Dahibavkar, samiti president, said, “The economic slowdown has hit Ganesh mandals quite a lot along with demonetisation. We estimate that the funds have reduced by around 25% due to these factors. But our karyakartas (volunteers) contribute wholeheartedly. We get some revenue from advertisements.”

‘Little to spare now’

Girish Walawalkar, member of the samiti, said, “Since most politicians have their own Ganapatis, their contribution to other mandals is limited. Common people have little to spare now. But karyakartas donate from their pockets. It is a very emotional connect for them. They have ensured that the festivities are not affected.”

Grand entry: The Khetwadicha Maharaja being taken for installation. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The members were speaking at a media interaction at the Mumbai Press Club. They were asked how the processions would stay under the upper weight limit of 16 tonnes imposed by the traffic police to use the four dilapidated bridges in the city.

The limit had become a cause for concern for the samiti. It has now decided that only the idols and a few selected karyakartas will use the bridges while the rest could use the service road. The samiti has decided to allow these processions at intervals, which means the visarjan processions will be delayed. Many bridges in the suburbs too allow only light vehicles to run on them.

“We can’t tell by how long the processions will be delayed. In any case, they go on till the next morning. But three idols had crossed the Chinchpokli bridge recently and there was no issue,” said Mr. Walawalkar.

The samiti was also asked about the large-scale pollution during the festival and why plaster of paris idols were not banned. Mr. Dahibavkar said, “We want to do it but do not get support from the government. We told the State government that the clay required for making these idols is found in Rajasthan and has to be brought in from there. And this supply will have to happen well in advance every year because clay idols take very long to dry. We have also appealed to authorities to increase the number of artificial ponds for immersion.”

There are 13,000 public Ganapatis in the city.