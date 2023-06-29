Slaughtering in society permitted only if license granted: Bombay HC

June 29, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on June 26 while refusing to issue a complete ban on slaughtering of animals at a society in south Mumbai, directed Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ensure no illegal slaughtering takes place in the said residential colony.

Ahead of Bakri Eid which is being celebrated on June 29, division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on June 28 heard a petition filed by one Haresh Jain a resident of Nathani Heights Society. He sought a direction from court to issue a complete ban on slaughtering of animals in the society. The order was made available on Thursday.

Also Read | Family ‘assaulted’ for bringing goats into their flat ahead of Bakrid

BMC’s advocate Joel Carlos, appearing said a complete ban cannot be issued and that civic body’s officers would inspect the society premises and if there is any violation, then appropriate action would be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said, “In the event, the Municipal Corporation has not issued a licence to undertake slaughtering of animals at the said place, the officers of the Municipal Corporation with the aid of the police personnel shall take appropriate action in accordance with law to prevent slaughtering of animals proposed for tomorrow (June 29),” the court said.

The bench went on to say, in the event an action is required to be taken, then the police station concerned shall provide appropriate police assistance to the municipal corporation officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT