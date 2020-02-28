Slack in economy presents chance to innovate: experts

Mumbai

28 February 2020 01:23 IST

Focus on future of work in logistics, infrastructure sectors

Experts spoke about embracing the disruption in the banking, finance, services and insurance (BFSI) industries, future of work in logistics and infrastructure sector plus growth strategies for staffing companies at the 2nd Industry Staffing Conclave organised by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in the city recently.

Speaking on the future of work in various sectors, Rituparna Chakraborty, president of ISF, said, “The future seems unpredictable due the existence of imbalance in the market. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have touched valuation of $1 trillion each. Ten years earlier, no one would have depicted this. The imbalance exists because of the reality distortion that these companies have created. Apple created it by making great products, Amazon by its reach, Microsoft by software, Google by search and Facebook by influencing consumer behaviour.”

Ms. Chakraborty expressed her belief in the BFSI, technology and logistics sectors and said that they have the potential to grow at a higher rate than 22% with the help of technology.

Hemant Bhargava, former managing director of Life Insurance Corporation, said, “Automation of industries leads to very few people managing huge set-ups which is good, but I also feel worried about the reducing employment opportunities due to this. The biggest challenge is to find increasing set of people who are multi-skilled to handle significant jobs.” He explained that companies like Ola and Uber are not eating up jobs as a lot of employment is created in the back end of these companies.

While economic slowdown is looked at as a disadvantage, Gautam Sinha, head, performance, reward and talent staffing, Ultratech Cement, gave a different perspective. “A slack in the economy is an opportunity to do innovative things and become more efficient in our work. It is also the time to back your work and the value it is creating for the customer,” he said.

Supreet Singh, head, strategic and corporate HR, Tata AIG, said, “Artificial intelligence is the superpower. We will start seeing the disruption if India doesn’t grow at a higher speed and if organisations do not train their workforce to manage that kind of a disruption, we will start seeing players falling out of the market.”

Global human resource leader and coach Mandeep Maitra said it is important to educate oneself to survive in the industry and being relevant is the only way ahead. Ravi Krishnamurthy, president of SBI Life Insurance Ltd., said staffing organisations need to invest in training employees according to the industrial requirements.

The experts even discussed that in future, jobs will be more contract-based than permanent as the millennial generation doesn’t only work for money, but also for a cause.

Dr. Deepak Deshpande, chief human resources officer and senior vice-president of Netmagic Solutions, explained the concept of smart cities and said the government has planned to convert 100 cities into smart cities and a budget of ₹1 lakh crore has been assigned for related infrastructure. “Smart city is a marriage between information, communication, technology (ICT), technology and the people and their lifestyle,” he said.