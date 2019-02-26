Six-year-old survives freak accident

Doctors from Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur have operated on a six-year-old girl who fell off a parapet onto a metal rod that pierced through her head. Sejal Yadav has recovered well after surgery and was discharged from hospital last week.

According to neurosurgeon Dr. Batuk Diyora, the rod had pierced from the right side into her brain. “The skull bone too had pierced through her brain due to the impact,” Dr. Diyora said. She was immediately taken in for surgery, which involved removing the fragments of the bone and repairing the dural tear of the brain. “There is no damage to her speech or senses. She is responding well and the weakness on the left side of her body will also reduce over the weeks,” he said.

Sejal was playing in her one-storey house in Chembur, and fell from a height of about eight feet on February 13. Since the rod was fixed, the parents had to pull Sejal off it and rush her to the hospital. “She was brought in an unconscious condition,” Dr. Diyora said.