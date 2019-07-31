Seven of a family from Dharwad die as car hits tree on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Seven members of a family, including two women and three minors, hailing from Karnataka’s Dharwad district were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra’s Satara district along the Pune-Bengaluru highway early on July 31.

According to police authorities, the accident occurred around 1 a.m. when the driver apparently lost control and hit a tree near Kashil village, 140 km from Pune.

All deceased were members of the family of Nizamuddin Saudagar, 69, of Dharwad’s Madihal Road area and were said to be travelling to Mumbai, according to the Borgaon police.

The names of the other deceased are: Mr. Soudagar’s wife Sufara Soudagar, 58, his son Mansuf, 38, his daughter-in-law Nafisa, 39, his two granddaughters – Aksa, 5, and Tayyaba,6 – and his two-year-old grandson Ahmadraza.

“It seems that the vehicle, a Mahindra Marazzo with registration number KA25 MC4359, was being driven negligently and at a very high speed when the driver lost control…Mr. Saudagar, his wife, his son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren died on the spot,” Assistant Police Inspector C.S. Mali of Borgaon police station said while speaking to The Hindu.

The driver, Shahnawaz Pendhari, 30, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Satara, is said to be critical.

Other relatives of the Saudagar family reached the spot of the accident on hearing news of the tragedy, said the police.

Mr. Mali said that it took the rescue team and police personnel nearly three hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

This is the second accident in little more than a week to occur along the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

On July 23, three city-based youths were killed and five of their friends seriously injured after a truck collided with their two-wheelers on Pune-Satara road near Kondanpur, around 25 km from Pune.