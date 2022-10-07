Six new judges for the Bombay High Court

The total strength of judges at the High Court will now be 67, against the sanctioned strength of 94

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 06, 2022 23:39 IST

A view of the Bombay High Court building. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Central government has appointed six new judges for the Bombay High Court.

The government issued a notification dated October 6, appointing six judicial officers, namely, Sanjay Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Khobragade, Mahendra Chandwani, Abhay Waghwase, Ravindra Joshi, and Vrushali Joshi, as additional judges.

The notification signed by Additional Secretary to the Government of India read, "They will be additional judges of the Bombay High Court in order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge."

On September 7, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit in its meeting had approved a proposal for their elevation. The total strength of judges at the High Court will now become 67, while the sanctioned strength is 94.

On September 27, the collegium had recommended Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of the Bombay High Court to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

